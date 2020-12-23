This year is coming to a close. I can honestly say I have never learned more at any other time in my life.
My take away from this past year: Continual gratitude robs sorrow of its sting, sheds light in darkness and lays a foundation where joy is found, unspeakable and full of glory.
It is going to be a different Christmas for us all. And in that spirit we are conforming to a new life of deliberate discovery. This big hunk of meat is more a meal than meets the eye. It represents my willingness to accept change and rewrite memories. We made this the other night. We decided to do a practice dinner run for our Christmas celebration that we know will look so different. In an effort to protect our elderly parents, we are forgoing our traditional celebration, which included a large dinner of ham and turkey. This right here is our “different.”
I am not a fan of red meat. Until today. Meet prime rib. I thought I only loved filet mignon if beef was my only choice of protein. But this delicious hunk of juicy has made me swoon. Mom, dad, children, significant other, brother, sister, friend, baby Jesus of Bethlehem, say hello to your new Christmas tradition.
The almost no prep and cooking effort only added to the juiciest and most tender meat I’ve ever tasted. I’m a little giddy at the idea of how delicious this was and how I know my red-meat loving parents will smile when we bust open the baking dish that holds this beauty.
Prime Rib
1 big piece of prime rib
Onion and garlic powder
Cooking twine
Salt and pepper to taste
Allow the meat to sit at room temperature for an hour before baking. In a baking dish, place the meat that’s rubbed down with all the seasoning and tied with twine to keep its shape while baking.
Preheat the oven to 500 degrees. Roast fat side up for 15 minutes. Then reduce the oven to 325 degrees and bake 11-12 minutes per pound for a rare outcome and 13-15 minutes per pound for a well done outcome.
Serve with the wonderful juice it produces and lots of potatoes.