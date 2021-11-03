Since pumpkins get all the love with two holidays showcasing their glory -- Halloween and Thanksgiving -- I would be remiss if I didn’t raise a few praise-worthy hands to show the good ol’ pumpkin a little love.
Charlie Brown and that famous cartoon used to be the mark I looked for to get excited about the upcoming holidays. We didn’t do much retail shopping when I was little, and if it weren’t for the fall colors, I might’ve not really had time to store up good anticipation vibes for truly the only thing good about fall — the celebratory holidays. This is the time of year that I get out my favorite soup dishes and begin gathering my confection ideas that are sure to debut with a promise of smiles and comfort beyond words.
Being the foodie that I am, I’m over the top with the possibilities pumpkins will offer in the way of deliciousness and no matter who you are you can’t deny pumpkin bread is just comforting and tasty.
This little nugget was cut into before I could get the picture taken. It was warm and apparently too enticing to wait for my short photo session. Well played, you glorious hunk of sugary goodness!
Pumpkin Squash Bread
2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon ground cloves
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1-1/2 sticks (3/4 cup) unsalted butter, softened
2 cups sugar
2 large eggs
15-ounce can 100% pure pumpkin
1/2 cup steamed squash (I had this on hand, so it’s optional)
Preheat the oven to 325°F and set an oven rack in the middle position. Grease two 8x4-inch loaf pans with butter and dust with flour.
In a medium bowl, combine the flour, salt, baking soda, baking powder, cloves, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Whisk until well combined; set aside.
In a large bowl of an electric mixer, beat the butter and sugar on medium speed until just blended.
Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Continue beating until very light and fluffy, a few minutes. Beat in the pumpkin and squash. The mixture might look grainy and curdled at this point -- that's OK.
Add the flour mixture and mix on low speed until combined.
Turn the batter into the prepared pans, dividing evenly, and bake for 65-75 minutes, or until a cake tester inserted into the center comes out clean. Let the loaves cool in the pans for about 10 minutes, then turn out onto a plate.
Janet McCormick is the author of "10-Minute Meals" and was a longtime resident of Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003.