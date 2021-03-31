I’m always inspired when it comes to filling a cast iron skillet. There are so many beautiful dishes that can be experienced with this old, indestructible, passed-down pan.
While it appears deceptively average, it actually delivers electric flavor with each bite. When you’re ready to move on from ordinary baked chicken legs, of all things, make this. What you’ll have is a deliciously vibrant, earthy and overly juicy chicken and wild rice meal. The deep, creamy and spicy flavors of roasted tomatoes and onions alongside the smooth creaminess of the cream and Parmesan cheese make for a richly beautiful and balanced combination.
This dish is beautiful on every level and achieves a delightful presentation that will impress anyone. I loved it so much, I made two dishes at once in order to bless my parents with their own personal dinner.
Though it’s a rustic approach to delicious cuisine, it is nonetheless a sophisticated combination of flavors that elevates the ordinary chicken leg.
Mommy said previously, dark meat and especially chicken legs, are not her favorite. This dish caused a change of heart. I love when food collides with that kind of unfriendly sentiment and a new, glorious love emerges! I love the challenge and it’s not the first time I’ve transformed discontent for a particular food group. It’s all in how it’s prepared.
Show some love and revisit previously avoided food. These legs are delicious!
Cast-iron Baked Chicken Legs
4 chicken legs or 6 legs
2 T. olive oil
Cornstarch
Salt and pepper
1 can roasted tomatoes
1/2 chopped onion
1 cup heavy cream or half-and-half
1/2 cup Parmesan cheese
Fresh thyme, rosemary
5 cloves of garlic
Dredge the legs in cornstarch and cover them completely. Over medium heat in a cast iron skillet, drizzle with the oil and brown each side of the chicken.
Place the can of tomatoes in the skillet, throw in the garlic and herbs.
Mix 1 1/2 tablespoons of corn starch in the cream and mix well.
Pour over the chicken and top with Parmesan cheese.
Bake covered for 1 1/2 hours, then uncovered for 1/2 hour.