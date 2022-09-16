The Thigh Master, if you’re young and haven’t heard about it since it was popular years ago, is a cute little piece of torturous equipment meant to whip unruly thighs into rock-hard masses of muscle.
But this recipe is a more endearing, soul-satisfying form of affection targeting the building of your thighs — also, it’s delicious.
Really, it’s a chicken thigh -- and on their own, they're just “meh.” For that reason, a little something-something is in order to whip these thighs into an unforgettable dish that will be your next go-to weekly rotation of meals. The prep for this is almost non-existent, and it fits in my no-recipe category, as there is so little necessary to make this. It really is a “set it and forget it” method -- this luscious style I’ve grown to love.
I threw it together in minutes, then placed it in the oven, turned on Netflix, and in 40 minutes my house smelled incredible and my dinner was complete!
Thigh Master Chicken
2 thighs
1 sliced lemon
4 whole garlic cloves
Fresh thyme
Fresh basil
Mushrooms
2 Tablespoons of butter
2 tomatoes, chopped
Parmesan cheese
Garlic and onion powder
Cayenne pepper
In a cast-iron skillet, place the sliced lemons. Throw in the garlic, herbs, mushrooms, tomatoes and 1 tablespoon of butter. Place the thighs and sprinkle with the seasoning, plus salt and pepper. Top with 1 tablespoon of butter. Bake for 400 degrees for 40 minutes. Brown the skin under a broiler and garnish with Parmesan cheese.
