With all the restrictions in place and — well, the colder weather — my life is becoming pretty predictable.
I have little control over the things that have happened, so I have resigned myself to the idea that this year has been different and weirdly fast-moving with movable parts. How many times I’ve wanted lately to reach out and grab the reins to our ever-changing, busy life and just yank hard — pull back with everything I have and slow things down and take control and “whoa horsey,” the heck out of it.
Obviously, that’s impossible and, if you think about it, bridled. Predictable, trained animals are just boring compared to the wild ones. Let me forever run along the edges and open cliffs.
I’ve actually done that, but as of today, this is my resolution. However, I reserve the right to long for the usual and hope for things to be a little more boring, that is if you consider the same-old, same-old as boring. I don’t.
This hot little number is far from boring and the answer to “shaking things up a little bit.” If you’ve ever wondered how your favorite Chinese meal is made, here it is. Oh, it’s hot and spicy and filling and way more simple than I originally thought.
This is how I’m passing the time, the restrictions, the hard-to-face changes. I’m running through the list of recipes I’ve always wanted to try — sorta auditioning new contenders of the “weekly rotation” of recipes we will have over and over again. The only thing better than this delicious recipe is when my son asks me for the recipe.
It’s just that delicious.
Kung Pao Chicken
2 chicken breasts, sliced thin
1 red pepper, chopped in wedges
Scallions, sliced
Cashews
3 Tablespoons balsamic vinegar
1/3 cup soy sauce
2 Tablespoons Hoisin sauce
1/2 tsp. cornstarch dissolved in 1/4 cup water
3 cloves garlic, chopped
Red pepper flakes
1 cup basmati rice, prepared according to the package
3 Tablespoons olive oil
In a skillet, drizzle the olive oil. Sautee the chicken for 3-6 minutes.
Add the red pepper and garlic. Sautee for 3 minutes. Add in the vinegar, hoisin, and soy sauce. Stir and then add in the water with cornstarch.
Top with red pepper flakes and cashews. Serve over rice.