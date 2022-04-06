“We are the hottest, messiest love story I’ve ever read about or known in my personal life.”
I dreamed I said this, but I live this, which is why I’m sure I woke up hearing myself say it.
Showing up kind every morning is not always a default position. Why? We could give you a hundred reasons. Normally, I spread optimism like overly ripe smashed avocado on toast, but I am all out of ripe avocados today. This is the underbelly of our relationship, definitely not the shiny side we like people to see.
I’ve caught myself taking photos of moments in my life knowing full well that, minutes before, we were fighting over my backseat driving or his commands on which lane I should be in. There’s a reason social media has coined the popular consensus of being fake. We just don’t talk about the realness of how messy love can be.
Is there a thin line that separates positive thoughts and denial? Maybe a life well lived and loved insists on extracting the best and forgetting the rest. All I know is, the pressure to be a standard I know no one else is living up to is becoming difficult to navigate, which has led me on a realness journey where I can connect, relate and mesh with those who are fully cognizant of the beautiful messiness of being an emotional creature — where perfection takes the seat in the corner so that heartfelt sentiments can reign.
There is a simple truth that cooking a meal sheds on a day that was speckled with tired comments that felt harsh and unloving — it says, you are loved and nourished. And just like last year and the years before, Joe looked over and whispered, “That was delicious,” which in our language translates, “I’m sorry, I like us.”
We aren’t guaranteed a hassle-free life. Love is a heartbeat that pulsates loud and strong above the noise and murky colors of the world. Showing up and feeling that beat and sometimes searching for the pulse while you wade through the raw truth of life is how love survives. And a delicious meal helps.
Chicken Pasta Salad
1 cup pulled chicken
1/2 lb. curly noodles
2/3 cup feta cheese
1/2 cup bottled Italian dressing
1 cup chopped tomatoes
1 cup chopped cucumber
1/2 red onion chopped
Fresh thyme
Mix all together and pour into a cast-iron skillet.
In a 400 degree oven, heat through until cheese gets creamy. About 20 minutes.
Top with fresh thyme.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and was a longtime resident of Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003.