I would like to say this may be the last soup recipe I do before the season ends. However, I enjoy soup even when it’s hot as boy blazes.
That said, I was visiting a five-star restaurant this past weekend where lobster bisque was on the menu. It’s an unspoken rule of mine that has somehow gotten out since my boy looked at me and said, “You’re gonna try the bisque, right?”
Yes, he knows me well. I will always order the bisque. I am a fan — to say the least.
But sadly, there are only a few places I have been even a little impressed. Though the east coast near the ocean has been most talented on its take on the soup, I continue to enjoy my rendition.
Sherry wine is a fortified wine that hails from Spain. While sherry is often thought of as a sweet wine, it was traditionally made dry. The real stuff really makes a difference — and the amount of protein is what makes the soup one of my favorite of all time.
The good news is, the bisque is versatile and can hold just about any protein and still retain its quality of deliciousness! Shrimp is an easy staple to keep on hand in the freezer. And this wonderful, highfalutin, creamy soup took only minutes to make.
Shrimp Bisque
1/2 quart chicken stock
1 Tablespoon butter
3 cloves garlic
8 oz. heavy whipping cream
1 cup white cheddar cheese
1/2 cup Parmesan cheese
Salt and pepper to taste
1/4 cup sherry wine
1 lb. shrimp, peeled and deveined
In a sauce pan, sauté the butter, garlic and shrimp until shrimp is pink. Pour in the stock, wine and cream. Bring to boil for one minute. Add the cheese and stir until melted. Salt and pepper to taste.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and was a longtime resident of Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003.