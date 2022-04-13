In all my years of living, I’ve learned a few absolutes concerning the art of cooking.
Very little soothes as warmly as a cup of coffee or a bowl of soup.
There are no emotional pretenses where cheese is concerned. It’s gooey and lovely and pairs fabulously with just about anything.
If you want to elevate the flavor of soup, muffins, cakes, dressings, casseroles, and vegetables, add sour cream.
If your soup seems a little off or missing notes of balance, a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar can bring flavors together like nothing else. If it’s still not there, bringing soup to room temperature allows for the integration of ingredients.
Garnish is everything, whether it be scallions, fresh herbs, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, or a splash of herbed olive oil.
You’ll never be sorry you made too much food when you have the mindset to share with your neighbors or a shut-in who would be thrilled to eat something they didn’t have to cook.
Confections are always a good idea.
Be it gravy, vinaigrette, or a creamy and luscious sauce, food is only as good as whatever sauce you slather on it.
This soup has a sour cream base. Delicious is not quite the word to describe how very addicting and tasty this dish is. And though I love soup any time of the year, I am looking forward to the hotter temperatures that April will usher in by the time Easter arrives. Until then, don’t mind me, I’ll be here sipping warm deliciousness!
Sour Cream Shrimp and Potato Soup
2 quarts chicken stock
1 chicken bouillon cube
1 cup sour cream
2 Tablespoons corn starch dissolved in ½ cup water
1/4 cup sriracha sauce
2 potatoes, cut in one-inch cubes
2 cups shrimp, deveined and shelled
1 cup sliced mushrooms
2 cups cheddar cheese
Bring the first six ingredients to a boil for 5 minutes.
Add the shrimp, mushrooms and cheese.
Stir and bring to a boil for about 5 more minutes.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and was a longtime resident of Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003.