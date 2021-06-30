When we struggled through the COVID-19 lockdown, I wrestled with regret thinking how very thoughtless we were to let so many seasons open for gathering pass without a single thought of seeing one another.
It’s been a rough year for so many, and my vow to never take for granted the present here and now is glaring at me.
We’re having that reunion we’ve been thinking about. And I’m not gonna lie, I’m going to show off a little, make it a little about the food, and use this time to put out our Sunday best the way we used to do when we had Sunday dinner at the church.
Back in the day, it was an unspoken battle of the champions among the women. We took our special dish making seriously, and though it was prior to all the televised food competitions, there was the secret banter happening on the church grounds and family reunion picnics where the grannies were the seasoned contenders and new mommies prepared to walk away with the imaginary blue ribbons.
I’ve always loved anything that involved uniting smiling faces with food. But this year is wrapped in a little specialness, and only a tried-and-true favorite recipe passed down from mommy will do. It’s simple and classic, but so is love.
I’m excited to see everyone, and we’ll smile and teach the youngins about the delicious, classic recipes we bring to the party.
Potato Salad
12 or so potatoes, peeled and diced
4 dill pickles, chopped
4 boiled eggs, chopped
2 long stalks of celery, chopped
1/2 onion, chopped
1/2-1 cup mayonnaise
1/4 cup mustard
1/4 pickle juice
Paprika
Boil the potatoes in a large pot covered in water until a fork is easily inserted, but the potato still retains firmness. Strain and run cold water over it to stop the cooking. Mix all the ingredients, adding a little at a time the mayo, mustard and pickle juice until the right creaminess is achieved. Salt and pepper and add a little paprika to garnish.