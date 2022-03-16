While the world endured what I affectionately and respectfully refer to as “life happenings,” I took a trip to the mountains. And not just any ol’ mountains — but the majestic kind that bow to the seas roaring close to the edges.
It was exactly what I needed — a refuge in the wake of a storm.
The west coast seems like a million miles away from this resting place called home. And though I thought I could leave my hurt out there, I realized quickly, I carried that baggage right along with my carry-on. The world is hurting. People are hurting. There is no escaping it. No matter where I run, no matter how I hide, it finds me even in the beautiful places.
It was good, nonetheless. The getaway reminded me, I am not alone, and neither are you. That, thankfully, led to a change in perspective. There can be silver linings in everything if you look for them.
This is a little something I brought back from our visit with my sister in San Francisco. Besides sore legs after a 14-mile hike, I had this Thai coconut and curry chicken soup and it impressed me so much, I decided I needed to make it for myself. There are many contrasting flavors packed in every spoonful, but delicious is the final result.
Hopefully the weather will compel me to close the soup chapter of recipes for a while. I’m ready for grill season!
Coconut Curry Chicken Soup
1 can coconut milk
2 chicken breasts, shredded
1 Tbsp. red curry paste
1 quart chicken broth
1 cup rice, cooked
3 Tbsp. Olive oil
1 onion, chopped
1 Tbsp. corn starch dissolved in 1 / 2 cup water
Cook rice according to package. In a large stock pan, drizzle olive oil.
Cook the chicken and onion.
Add the coconut milk, paste and broth.
Bring to boil and add corn starch to thicken.
Salt to taste.
Garnish with basil.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and was a longtime resident of Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003.