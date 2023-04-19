Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
IMG_1949.jpg
Buy Now

Skillet Enchiladas come together in a snap for a spicy weeknight meal.

 Janet McCormick | HD Media

Anything spicy and one-pot kinds of fixings always get the love over here.

And while I’d like to point out there’s never a preferred season for this kind of meal, I’m all about this version of enchiladas. The richness of the browned beef, tangy contrast of green salsa verde, and the creaminess of cheese — all comforting and luxe for weeknight dinner — is about as shout worthy as this awesome weather we’re beginning to have.

Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals.” She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.

Tags

Recommended for you