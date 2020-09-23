We’re back to school, trekking through the first few days of online home school, which is kind of like learning to roller skate except 50 times harder.
The varying counties are sending out their versions of education. Everyone is showing up, teachers are pouring their hearts into this debacle, and tech support is hustling to smooth out the glitches. We know and expect the unplanned mishaps, a classroom that won’t run as smoothly as normal, and surprises that we pray won’t be the new “norm.”
The unknown has forced us to cling to brain breaks, lunches and time-outs — our daily solids during this interesting year. If you’re like me, you spend time gouging out the silver lining in all this, and packing lunches might be at the top of my list of things I’m glad I don’t have to do right along with the amount of money I have saved in purchasing clothing, since yoga pants and loose-fitting shirts are my new wardrobe these days.
We all may be attending school in the dining room, but setting the tone for a productive day can be as simple as dressing for the day. Keeping up with a somewhat normal routine can help bridge the gap between the life before and the big change we’re all dealing with now. But above all, take that break when the day is finished. You deserve it.
While you’re prepping for your kids’ first day or navigating the first weeks of 2020 learning, add this little recipe to your end-of-the-day reward. It’s a refreshing drink that can be an anytime non-alcoholic drink for you and the kids or an adult beverage to help you celebrate a job well done at the end of the day.
Sip this while you watch the sun set. And remind yourself, we got this!
Mojito
Simple syrup: 1 cup sugar and 1 cup water
10 mint leaves
2 tablespoons simple syrup
1/2 a lime, cut into wedges
1 cup ice cubes
2 fluid ounces white rum
Club soda for serving
Simple syrup: Add all ingredients in a pot and bring to a simmer. Place lid on the pot and allow to simmer 10 minutes. Allow to cool. Strain the syrup. Chill.
Place mint leaves and 1 lime wedge in a sturdy glass. Use a muddler to crush the mint and lime to release the mint oil and lime juice. Add 2 more lime wedges and the simple syrup, muddle again to release the lime juice. Do not strain. Fill the glass to the top with ice. Pour rum over the ice and then fill glass with club soda. Stir, taste and add more syrup to sweeten.