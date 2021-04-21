Though cooking and preparing meals can be a highly personal and intimate work of art — or love, as I like to describe it — pleasing the palate of others requires the one who labors to reach far into the abyss of research if one’s goal is to impress and make the ones you love well, feel loved.
I say all of this because this meal represents one such endeavor. It’s no secret that I am fully satiated, happy like a warm summer’s eve when there’s a light salad, over-the-top dressing, and a grilled something or other set before my raging appetite. I could do that for days, like it’s my job and never get bored. However, there are those whom shall remain nameless, who ask for the tour of Italy, Asia, every country south of the equator and now the Ukraine.
It’s true, he can be easily distracted or persuaded to do bad things for a juicy backyard cheeseburger with little to no fixin’s. But tonight he was dead set on this triggered memory from one of New York City’s finest restaurants. Oh, the stories he told while I read through the recipe.
The ingredients were heavy, with little excitement. There were no fussy preparations involved in this gut-blocking, thick plate of goodness — and I admit I was intrigued as to just how good can a sauce be when sour cream was the main substance slathered on the mushrooms. I resisted the urge to help this otherwise simple dish with some flavors I’ve grown to love. After all, it’s New York City, and a foreign, handed-down-from-generations, tried-and-true recipe. And more importantly, he wanted this stroll down memory lane.
Working with meatballs I had prepared a while back sitting dormant in the freezer, I took some lonely mushrooms, sautéed them according to the instructions and this was the deliciousness created for a lonely-for-New-York man I’ve grown to need to impress.
If you’re looking for something different, something heavy and hearty, this is a great dish to yell, “Come and get it!”
Ukrainian Mushroom Meatballs
Prepared meatballs (about 12)
1 (8-ounce) tub of sour cream
1 quart of mushrooms, sliced
1 sweet onion, sliced
3 tablespoons olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
½ pound flat noodle pasta, prepared according to the package
And water if you need it, because I did — the sauce was crazy thick and I needed to thin it out a bit.
In a large skillet, sauté the onion in the oil for about 2 minutes. Add in the mushrooms and add more oil if it gets dry. Salt the mixture. Add in the sour cream when the onions and mushrooms are tender. Mix well and determine if you need to add more water. Stir in the noodles and top with the cooked meatballs. Serve.