We’ve traveled enough to learn that, when circumstances beyond our control interrupt long-anticipated plans and a change ensues, we glean the glimmers of silver linings and just go with it.
I’m not saying there weren’t a few times we wondered if we should forgo our trip — such as when a tornado caused us to be evacuated from our hotel, or when bolts of lightning struck the tarmac, delaying our flight while we sat for three hours in a cramped airplane and leading to eventual missed connections and lost opportunities for another flight.
To some, these were signs revealing a greater plan that said we should count our losses, save our lives and run back home.
We did, in fact, admit out loud, “I’m ready to go home,” before we arrived in what we considered paradise. Instead, we pushed forward and found ourselves stuck in Miami for a night. And though we were a few days and about a mile from the building that collapsed, we did manage to make the best of it when we found the best steak dinner I’ve had at an Argentinian restaurant.
Can delicious food change unfavorable disappointments — what others would deem as insurmountable? Um, yeah, like a pacifier that soothes an unhappy baby.
The servers brought out a small, personal grill filled with various charred meats. There were side dishes of potatoes and salads piled on each other, and pull-apart crusty bread to dip into a spicy chimichurri sauce.
I love steak. But being the sauce lover that I am, that sauce was something else. I haven’t eaten bread for months, but that night I dove right in.
The sauce was so delectable, it inspired me to make a recipe that would be a showstopper — grilled chicken with charred baby bell peppers and a silky Burrata cheese. This dish was five-star worthy and better than any dish we had on vacation.
Though we were derailed with one mishap after another, this sauce and the rest of our vacation were breathtaking. Memories were made, fun and adventures were had, and we are already planning our next getaway. In the meantime, we will be eating this several nights a week.
Chimichurri Chicken and Peppers
6 chicken tenderloins
1 quart baby bell peppers
2 balls of Burrata cheese
Sliced red onion
¼ cup olive oil
1/8 cup balsamic vinegar
Fresh basil
Fresh thyme
Fresh rosemary
3 cloves garlic
Red pepper flakes
Grill the chicken and char the baby bell peppers. Arrange on a plate with the cheese and red onions.
In a food processor, combine the oil, vinegar, garlic, herbs and flakes. Mix well. Spoon over the peppers and chicken. Toast some bread to dip in the excess.