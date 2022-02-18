If you want to stave off those mid-morning hunger pangs, you can hold off a little while you prepare a meal packed with a little fat, protein and well, carbohydrates — even your grandma would approve.
I would ask if there’s anything better than pasta, but I already know the answer is yes. It’s pasta smothered in any number of sauces.
Cincinnati chili is a wonderful dish on its own. But next-level chili is when there’s cheese involved. When I’m at a Mexican restaurant, I’m always enticed by their cheese queso and chips. One day, I began thinking how lovely the combination of chili and queso would be sitting atop a pile of pasta.
When Daddy used to make Cincinnati chili, he would always include cheddar cheese to garnish the top. But this is something totally different and spectacularly flavored — a perfect meal to wow your family. You’ll want to make this a weekly rotation.
Queso Cincinnati chili
1/2 pkg. spaghetti, boiled according to the package
1/2 lb. hamburger, browned
1 tbsp. chili powder
1 red onion, chopped
1 quart crushed tomatoes
1 tsp. garlic powder
1 can pinto beans
Cheese sauce
8 oz. heavy whipping cream
1/2 cup parmesan cheese
1 cup cheddar cheese
1/2 cup cream cheese
Brown hamburger with onions. Add in chili powder, garlic powder, and beans. Mix, then add tomato sauce. Set aside.
In a sauce pan, pour in the cream, bring to boil for one minute. Add all the cheeses and stir. Now add to the chili. Mix and place on top of pasta!
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and was a longtime resident of Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003.