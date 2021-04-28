Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

This easy flounder recipe takes you from “What’s for dinner?” to delicious in no time.

 Janet McCormick | HD Media

After a long workday, I’m finding less and less inspiration for cooking a meal. When it’s only me, I can grab some nuts or a protein bar and end the day quite nicely. But when others depend on me and I’ve gone my last round of putting out fires for the day, coming up with a quick, delicious meal can be the challenge that sends me over the edge of comfort.

This is the narrative I face every day and likely the one we all share more often than not. A surefire weapon to fight this battle is making use of the freezer and a few staples I keep from one week to the next. This bit of preparation has really proven to save time and it has frequently been my champion when I absolutely could not muster any quick fixes until I opened the fridge, hoping to be shaken from the moment I declared, “Yeah, I got nothin’!”

There it was, glaring at me, inviting me to give it a whirl. These perfect, thin filets of flounder I bought a couple weeks back. And then that big container of fresh spinach and, oh yeah, cauliflower and golden baby potatoes. I love when dinner jumps out and says, “fix me!” And so I did.

The filets are designed by nature to be unbelievable with little cooking time and even less seasoning. And, oh, the understated flavors of wholesome goodness made this meal a delightful surprise. Not only did it surpass the expectation of a meal worthy of repeating, it received a hearty “thank you” from all who dined on its glory. Take care to notice the seasoning and simple prep of this meal.

Flounder

4 flounder filets

4 small potatoes, quartered and tossed in olive oil

Cauliflower heads tossed in olive oil

A big bunch of fresh spinach

1 lemon, quartered

2 tablespoons olive oil

Salt, pepper, powdered onion and garlic

Fresh rosemary and thyme, minced

Season all the vegetables and filets. On a cookie sheet, place the potatoes and cauliflower.

Place in a 400-degree oven near the top and roast for 20 minutes. While the vegetables cook, drop the oil in a pan and sear the seasoned filets.

Cook about 3 minutes each side. Set this aside and throw in the spinach.

Toss until wilted. Season with salt and garlic and squeeze a little lemon over it all.

Serve this all together with wedges of lemon.

Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and was a longtime resident of Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003.

