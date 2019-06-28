"Now I would remind you, brothers, of the gospel I preached to you," 1 Cor. 15:1-8.
A few years ago I was asked to write a weekly article for the Williamson Daily News using my insight as a pastor. As a result I desired to give you the most meaningful thing Scripture affords. I sought to write to you about Jesus Christ and his gospel.
When the great preacher Charles Spurgeon was asked what the secret of his success was he said, "I have no secret but this, that I have preached the gospel. Not about the gospel, but the gospel, the full, free, glorious gospel of the living Christ." I have sought to emulate this advice in both my preaching at First Baptist Williamson and in my writing to you.
The reason for that is that there's nothing more important than knowing Christ and him crucified. We never graduate from the gospel. If we find ourselves getting tired of hearing over and again that same old story, then something is wrong. It's the gospel that tells me of my great need of a Savior. It tells me that there is One who died for my sins. And the Scriptures explain this to me from Genesis to Revelation. It's not just one theme among many of the Scriptures. It's the theme. And Christ is the central figure in all the Scriptures as well. He is the towering figure that stands over and above everyone else in the Bible. Everything is pointing to him. So if you're reading Joshua or the Psalms he should come to the forefront of your mind as you read because it just so happens that it's all about him.
So as I close out my final article with the Daily News, I simply want to point you to the same thing I've always pointed you to. I want to encourage you to live and breathe the gospel. When you get up in the morning remember that Christ died for you. When you lay down at night in the very image of death remember that he rose from the grave for you. And in all of the in between time seek to live to give him glory. Rejoice in the pure grace of your salvation because without it you'd be lost in your sins.
That's my final encouragement for you. It has been a tremendous honor to share with you the glorious riches of Jesus Christ as found in his one true gospel.
