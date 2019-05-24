"Scoffers will come in the last days with scoffing, following their own sinful desires. They will say, 'Where is the promise of his coming?'" 2 Peter 3:3-7. It's been almost 2,000 years since Jesus was crucified, resurrected and ascended to the right of hand of his Father in Heaven. And one of the promises he left for his followers is that he will one day return in great power and glory. Yet we are still waiting for that day. It's easy to look around at all the evil, disappointment and heartbreak in the world and wonder why he chooses to delay his coming. Or worse yet, we can start to think that he will never return.
We must be careful about that position because that's the position that the scoffers take. They look around and see the progress of the world and that everything continues on as it seems it always has. And they are comforted by that because they think they won't ever actually have to stand before Christ on the Day of Judgment. The reason they lull themselves to sleep is because they really want to continue in their sins, and it's a comfort to them to imagine that Christ won't fulfill what he has promised. But they are giving themselves false hope.
Peter explains in his epistle that such people deliberately overlook the fact that God has already judged the world once. Just as he said he would do, God flooded the earth and every person died except the eight that got on the Ark. Judgment Day came to the whole earth. Not only does the Bible record an ancient global flood but other cultures from around the world have also left behind their own flood story which tells us that you don't even have to be a Jew or a Christian to know that God has already judged the whole world once. And since he has done it once, we should listen when he says that he will do it again.
Are you ready for the return of Jesus Christ? The first time he came meek and lowly bringing God's grace and mercy. The next time he comes he will be a conquering King. And just as there was but one safe place in Noah's day when the flood waters came, there is now but one safe place for you to be. So come to the Lord Jesus Christ today while he still extends grace and mercy to those that will trust in him.
Jarrod Belcher is the pastor of the First Baptist Church of Williamson. He writes a weekly column. He can be contacted at fbcwilliamson@suddenlinkmail.com