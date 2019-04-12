"We are justified by his grace as a gift, through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus," Rom. 3:24.
As we make our way to Good Friday and Easter we are taking some time to consider what Jesus has done for us in the cross. His death actually accomplishes many things. One of those things is the justification of sinners. It is not merely enough to be forgiven by God. Forgiveness for our sins only gets us to neutrality. There are two other necessary things that must take place for us to be welcomed into God's presence.
One of them is justification. Our sin is so serious that it must be dealt with in a cosmic courtroom with God as the judge. We have no hope on our own of being cleared of the charges against us. We have broken all of God's laws and we stand before him in judgment. Our problem is great and no man can be justified by works of the law. This is why Christ had to suffer and die for us. Simply being forgiven implies that we are guilty but our crimes will not be counted against us. However, justification is a declaration by God that we are righteous. In other words, we are seen as innocent before God rather than guilty.
But how can this be? We have broken God's laws and are not innocent. How can God justify the ungodly as the Bible says? The answer is in the second thing we must have. Christ also died to complete the obedience that becomes our righteousness. He is our obedience which means that he goes farther than forgiving us of our sins. And because his obedience becomes our obedience God can justify us because he sees us as having positively kept his commands. As Romans 5:19 has said, "For as by the one man's disobedience the many were made sinners, so by the one man's obedience the many will be made righteous." Therefore we must be united to Christ Jesus to receive this justification, and this is accomplished when we put our faith and trust in Christ. The righteousness of Christ gets imputed to us through faith. Paul helps us here by using the analogy of the church as being the Body of Christ to signify this unity. So give thanks for Christ's death because in it you are justified before the Almighty Judge of heaven and earth. If you have trusted Christ, God sees him when he looks upon you.
Jarrod Belcher is the pastor of the First Baptist Church of Williamson. He writes a weekly column. He can be contacted at fbcwilliamson@suddenlinkmail.com.