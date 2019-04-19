"For if while we were enemies we were reconciled to God by the death of his Son, much more, now that we are reconciled, shall we be saved by his life," Rom. 5:10.
On this Good Friday we want to continue to take a look at the reasons that Christ suffered and died on a rugged cross for us. Jesus' death has accomplished many things for us and today we will consider how he has reconciled us to God through his death. Sin has brought on horrible things for the human race. Ever since that day when Adam and Eve sinned and God sent them out of the Garden of Eden and out of his presence man has suffered ever since. It is this separation that does us the greatest harm. And yet we could not be in the presence of God in our sins. It is impossible.
The worst part is that we became God's enemies through sin. God made man for himself but in our sin man has become rebels against the rightful King. We have broken his laws and have not lived for him as God has designed. This is why our sin is no small thing. It's also why God must come for us. We think wrong when we imagine God up there waiting for us to discover him. The Bible says we were his enemies. We were running from him. At best we have been indifferent to him, but indifference is no consolation. God made us for himself and to be hostile or even indifferent to it is to be in gross sin. So let us see that God always takes the initial action, both in sending his Son and in drawing us to him for salvation.
We also want to see that it is the longing of God's true people to be in his presence again. Jacob dreamed of a ladder touching heaven and touching earth which represents the hope that there would one day be a way for God's people to be with him again. Jesus said in the Beatitudes, "Blessed are the pure in heart for they shall see God." In other words God's reward for his people will be himself. And Jesus makes this possible through his death on the cross. He has reconciled sinful, rebellious, indifferent man to God through Calvary. So as you contemplate upon Christ this most Holy of weekends may you rejoice in your Savior who reconciles you to your Creator.
