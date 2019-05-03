"You shall teach them diligently to your children, and shall talk of them when you sit in your house, and when you walk by the way, and when you lie down, and when you rise," Deuteronomy 6:7.
God has always stressed the importance of remembering his commandments and his great redemptive acts. That involves actively passing these things down to our children. When he delivered Israel out of bondage to Egypt and through the Red Sea and conquered Pharaoh's army without firing one shot he put it upon his people to remember that day and to teach their children.
When he gave them the law which was an expression of his holiness and the way that he wanted his people to live for him he commanded them to teach their children these things. The Bible over and again stresses the importance of instructing our children and teaching them to worship and serve Christ. And if we don't teach them about Christ they will not serve him. They will serve themselves instead.
I've heard of parents that said they didn't want to force Christianity on their children so they let them decide for themselves if they want to go to church. And yet they decide for them all sorts of other things. They tell them where they'll go to school, what they will eat, and which sports teams they will root for. But the most important thing in the life of a child is that they come to know Christ as their Savior. I can tell you that in almost every case they will not decide to attend church on their own. They are sinners like everyone else apart from Christ and they would rather do their own thing. They need their parents to expose them to the gospel at home and take them to worship. So parents decide this most important issue for your children.
We also have to be careful how much in the way of extra-curricular activity we want our kids to be in. It is good to be active and to learn how to work as a team. It is not good if that interferes with private devotion at home and church attendance. And yet many Christians are allowing their children's time to be consumed with these things. Your child's chances of being paid to play a sport are near zero. But they have a 100% chance of standing before God on Judgment Day. You can't believe for them, but you can lead them to Christ which is what God commands you to do.
Jarrod Belcher is the pastor of the First Baptist Church of Williamson. He writes a weekly column. He can be contacted at fbcwilliamson@suddenlinkmail.com.