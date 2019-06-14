"You are not your own, for you were bought with a price. So glorify God in your body," 1 Cor. 6:19-20. One of the great resources for Christians that you may not know about is the Heidelberg Catechism.
It is a warm teaching on the comfort that one receives in trusting Christ as their Savior. It reminds us of something that seems easy for us to forget in this day and time where we're encouraged to be self-indulgent. Scripture teaches us plainly that we belong to God. Not only has he made us which is enough for us to stop and take in consideration what the purpose of our existence is. But if you are a Christian, Christ has also redeemed you which puts even more emphasis on who you belong to. Therefore if we belong to God it matters what we do. We must consider what God has made us for and then live unto that purpose.
The Heidelberg Catechism puts the right emphasis on the nature of the Christian life. The first question it asks is worth putting to your memory. What is your only comfort in life and in death? The answer is, "That I am not my own, but belong body and soul, in life and in death, to my faithful Savior Jesus Christ." The answer goes on to explain in more detail why we should live in such a way as to deny ourselves of things that would be pleasing to us but not to God. We must remember that Christ has fully paid for all our sins with his precious blood. We were bought with great price. The Lord Jesus put on human flesh and suffered so that all our sins past, present and future would be forgiven and paid for. We must consider that as we live our lives. If that's true then no matter what God has asked of us is too much. Wherever he has asked us to go and what we lose when we give up something for him will never be too burdensome when compared with what he has done in forgiving us.
Not only that but he has saved us from the tyranny of the devil. We were imprisoned in our sins and the result was eternal death until Christ freed us through his work. For these reasons let us remember that we belong to God. It matters who we live for. I encourage you to take a look at the Heidelberg and commit it to memory with great joy.
Jarrod Belcher is the pastor of the First Baptist Church of Williamson. He writes a weekly column. He can be contacted at fbcwilliamson@suddenlinkmail.com.