St. John 13:1 reads "Now before the feast of the passover, when Jesus knew that his hour was come that he should depart out of this world unto the Father, having loved his own which were in the world, he loved them unto the end."
Some Biblical scholars believe the statement "he love them to the end" is translated "he loved them to the Fullest extent". I happen to agree with those scholars due to the timing of St. John 13:1. The passage took place at the last supper, the night before Jesus would give His life for our very soul's Salvation.
The scene at the last supper consisted of Jesus and His disciples. A meal had been prepared and they we all breaking bread together. The disciples has watched Jesus perform miracles. They had watched Him heal nearly every kind of sickness and disease. They had watched Him stand up to the Jewish leaders as no man had stood up to them before. Some of the disciples even watched Jesus be transfigured on the mount and raise people from the grave. They had always watched Jesus operate in power. However, they had never witnessed Jesus suffer.
Could it be that at the last supper Jesus knew He was very close to fulfilling His own prophesies about His suffering and death so He wanted the disciples to know that He loved them enough to suffer for them? Was He communicating to them that every thing they would witness after the Last Supper was Him proving His love by being arrested, beaten and killed? What a statement of love. I can imagine the chatter after Jesus' death consisted of "He told us so" or "I can't believe He did it!" But He did. He proved His love for us all by suffering. To fully understand the love of Christ we have to realize and accept just how much He suffered. So great a love, so great a Salvation. Be blessed.
