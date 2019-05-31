Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on "Isn't It Romantic," which is rated PG-13 and available on DVD.
Rebel Wilson takes on romantic comedies by starring as Natalie in "Isn't It Romantic," which really makes me want to add a question mark to the title by the way.
Natalie has been taught from an early age by her mother not to buy into romantic movie fantasies. Natalie is an architect, who goes overlooked at work. She has an assistant who likes to watch movies while on the job and a colleague named Josh (Adam Devine), who has a crush on her despite her not seeming to notice.
In meetings Natalie often gets sent out to pick up coffee and things generally aren't going well for her. In fact, her own dog doesn't even seem to be that fond of her. Then, she is mugged and gets hit on the head and finds herself in a world where romantic things seem to happen all the time.
In this new world Natalie ends up dating Blake (Liam Hemsworth), who was rude to her earlier in the film. Josh starts dating model Isabella (Priyanka Chopra), who soon announces that she and Josh will be getting married. Natalie wants to stop that from happening.
Wilson fans who know her and Devine from the "Pitch Perfect" movies shouldn't be disappointed by two fun song-and-dance numbers in this film to "I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)" and "Express Yourself."
While I generally enjoyed "Isn't It Romantic," there were some moments that I liked more than others. Wilson is a very engaging leading lady, but I could have done with less foul language in the film. There is a running gag in which different noises drown out one particular word that Natalie keeps trying to use. The word does make its way into the film at least once.
John Gillispie is a Logan County native and the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.