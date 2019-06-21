Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on Marvel Studios' "Captain Marvel," which is available on DVD and rated PG-13.
Trust comprises a very important part of the storyline in Marvel Studios' "Captain Marvel," which stars Brie Larson as the title character.
In the film, Larson's character has to learn to trust herself and when it is appropriate to trust others. Even characters who once trusted each other have to learn to trust again.
As the character Vers, Larson finds herself among an elite alien force led by Yon-Rogg (Jude Law) with the mission to battle another group of aliens.
When Vers is captured by the other alien group, we see parts of her life in flashbacks through some sort of memory scan. Her former life was as Carol Danvers, a member of the military with a mentor named Dr. Wendy Lawson (Annette Bening) and a best friend named Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch).
After returning to Earth in the mid-1990s, Larson's character convinces Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) of her special powers and he teams up with her to find her mentor and the project on which she is working. Clark Gregg appears as Agent Coulson, who is new to S.H.E.I.L.D. but knows to trust Fury in his effort to help Larson's character.
At a certain point the movie offers up a plot twist involving trust that some might find surprising. Also, all the different story lines seem to come together and make sense as well.
The movie offers humor and action and characters who are interesting.
Larson and Jackson make a good team and the other cast members are good in their roles as well. Look for extra scenes during the credits of this entertaining film.
John Gillispie is a Logan County native and the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.