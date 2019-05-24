Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on "Fighting with My Family," which is rated PG-13. This film is available on DVD and based on real-life events.
A brother and sister from a British wrestling family have to come to terms with the fact that only one of them is chosen to compete professionally in America in "Fighting with My Family."
Florence Pugh stars as Saraya, who starts using the name Paige. She is chosen to travel to America for the chance to become a professional wrestler. Her brother, Zak (Jack Lowden), has a difficult time dealing with the fact that he is not selected despite his passion for wrestling and the skills he possesses.
Nick Frost and Lena Headey play the parents of Zak and Paige, who are excited when they get to meet Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The family is close and very focused on wrestling.
After traveling alone to America, Paige has to struggle with loneliness and trying to get along with the other young women also vying for wrestling careers. She tries to call her brother, but he ignores her attempts to reach him. Zak is shown having trouble coping with being rejected by the wrestling coach (Vince Vaughn) who sees something special in his sister but not in him.
It takes a while for Zak to realize that he is making a difference by coaching children in wrestling and providing them with a safe place to go that keeps them off the streets and out of trouble. Eventually, he sees that his earlier support of his sister has helped her achieve success and that he can proudly share in her accomplishments.
"Fighting with My Family" has some laughs, but offers plenty of heartfelt moments about being there for the important people in our lives and appreciating their achievements.
John Gillispie is a Logan County native and the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.