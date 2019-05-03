Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on "Replicas," which is rated PG-13 and available on DVD.
"Replicas" is a science-fiction fiction film that poses some ethical questions for scientist William Foster (Keanu Reeves), who must face some difficult decisions.
At a research facility in Puerto Rico, Foster is working on a project that would allow him to transfer the consciousness of a recently deceased person into a mechanical body. Ed Whittle (Thomas Middleditch), a colleague and Foster's friend, is working on a cloning project.
After a tragic accident, Foster asks Whittle for help to clone humans who have passed away with the hopes of downloading their memories and restoring their minds to the cloned bodies. Foster also has the ability to erase certain memories before and even after restoring someone's consciousness. It turns out, though, it may be more difficult than Foster thinks to erase certain memories.
In the past, the problem with Foster's experiments has been that a person's downloaded brain doesn't recognize the mechanical body it finds itself in resulting in panic and failure to succeed. By cloning the person, Foster thinks the memory download will have the chance to be successful.
Time is of the essence as well because the facility where Foster and Whittle work is in danger of closing if a significant scientific discovery is not reached soon. Conducting their experiments in secret could result in both scientists finding themselves in serious trouble.
"Replicas" turns into a little bit of a thriller film at one point. I found the movie to be intriguing and entertaining. I was also curious to see how it would resolve itself. The movie brings up some serious questions about the future of some scientific activities.
John Gillispie is a Logan County native and the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.