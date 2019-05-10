Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on "The Hole in the Ground," which is rated R and is available on DVD.
Set in Ireland, "The Hole in the Ground" is a creepy and suspenseful film in which a mother questions if she can trust her own son.
Sarah (Sena Kerslake) and young Christopher (James Quinn Markey) move into a home adjoining the woods. The movie's title is a little misleading because the hole in question looks more like a giant crater to me. The movie succeeds in creating an eerie vibe and you sense that something malevolent is associated with that giant crater in the woods.
"The Hole in the Ground" has some stylized visuals and some interesting foreshadowing right from the very beginning of the film as young Christopher makes faces in a funhouse mirror. Then, mother and son walk back to their car past the amusement park's depiction of a devil.
As the movie plays out, Sarah begins to question several sudden changes in Christopher's behavior. As Sarah has just started taking a new medication there is some suspense as to whether she is imagining the changes in Christopher or if his new behaviors are real.
"The Hole in the Ground" is rated R and there are some unsettling scenes involving young Christopher. There is also a pivotal scene that takes place as a light is flashing on and off, which can add to the suspense but may bother some viewers.
Eventually, the viewer gets to see what is going on within the giant hole in the woods and, as expected, it's not a pretty sight.
Even though the movie's ending did not completely satisfy me, the film had me wondering throughout what would happen next.
John Gillispie is a Logan County native and the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.