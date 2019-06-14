Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on "The Hustle," which is rated PG-13 and playing in theaters.
Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson star as two con artists who both work together and compete against each other in "The Hustle."
Both, Hathaway as Josephine and Wilson as Penny, are appealing in their roles and it is fun to watch them try to outsmart each other.
Josephine and Penny make a bet to see who can be the first to con a half a million dollars from Thomas (Alex Sharp), who is believed to have struck it rich by creating a cell phone app that allows people to send insults to their friends.
Thomas could be described as clumsy but friendly and he seems to develop a crush on Penny almost right away. So, Josephine sets out to try to lure him away from her rival.
"The Hustle" features lots of silly schemes and scenarios and as a comedy it doesn't seem meant to be taken too seriously. I was entertained by this film and laughed out loud a few times although I was not overly impressed or disappointed.
"The Hustle" did manage to surprise me toward the end and I always think it is a plus when a film manages to do something that is unexpected.
This is the second movie starring Wilson that I have seen in the past couple of weeks after watching "Isn't It Romantic" on DVD recently. I am a fan of Wilson and watched her TV show "Super Fun Night," which lasted one season, and thought she gave a standout performance in the first "Pitch Perfect" film. I keep hoping that she will eventually find a leading role that will be the perfect vehicle to showcase her talent.
John Gillispie is a Logan County native and the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.