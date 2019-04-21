By JEAN McCLELLAND
For HD Media
Ceiling fans are great additions to a porch or patio area. They provide a constant soft breeze, keep the bugs at bay and stir the air on hot summer days. Add in a good book, a glass of ice tea and a comfortable rocking chair, and this picture is complete for a perfect summer day.
If you don't have just such a fan and are considering installing one outside then you should shop for a designated outdoor ceiling fan! Though some of the indoor ones may be more attractive to you they are not equipped to handle the weather elements. Outdoor ceiling fans will be built with all-weather blades and a waterproof seal around the motor to keep any dampness out. Often, they will have a bigger motor so the fan can do its job in the outside world.
Ceiling fans come with three ratings - dry, damp and wet. Each rating suggests the area for which it is best suited. Dry is just that - a dry indoor area where the fan will have no chance of moisture getting to its equipment. Damp indicates the fan is outfitted so it can be located in a bathroom, kitchen, covered patio or porch. In other words, the fan is built to withstand some moisture but probably wouldn't do well with a rain storm battering its blades. What would do well in such circumstance is a fan rated wet.
A wet rating would indicate the blades are made from special plastics to withstand wet weather. It should be noted most indoor fans have furniture grade wood for the blades and just won't stand up when exposed to the elements. A wet rating often means the motor and other metal parts are finished with powder-coated paints to stop rust and corrosion. Finally like the damp rated fan the motor is encased so it is protected from any water damage.
When choosing an outdoor fan look for one that has less than five blades as these will move the most air around. Some would suggest three blades are the most efficient but they can be noisy so for a quieter fan a couple more blades would be the best choice. Also make sure there is plenty of room between the blades - if they are touching not much air is going to be drawn down to cool you. If the ceiling is tall enough a down rod should be installed so the air flow is less restricted.
Sizes of fans are determined by their measurement from blade tip to blade tip. There are charts out there that will advise as to the size that would be most efficient for a particular area. These charts can also offer other advice such as how long the down rod should be versus the height of the ceiling.
The Internet has a wealth of information on this topic and the advice is generous as to type, style, size and more. Do a little research on your own and perhaps this will help you navigate the market to choose the best ceiling fan for your space. In no time at all you could be enjoying that soft breeze under your own fan with a good book.