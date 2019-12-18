The following are letters to Santa written by students in the Universal Pre-K class at South Man Elementary School. Teacher: Mrs. Katharine Ellis. Assistant: Mrs. Amy Toler. More letters to Santa will run next week.
Dear Santa, My name is Parker Addair and I am 5 years old. I go to Pre-K at South Man. I have been a good boy. Please bring me a dirt Bike and a big boy bed so I can sleep by myself and please bring my baby brother a nice dump truck. Bring my papaw some guns and knives. I would like to have some cowboy boots and bring my Nana a new Christmas dress. Bring my papaw a tape measure, my daddy a new video game and me a Bendy game; that’s a fun game. Oh and my mommy new makeup. Hope this isn’t too much. Santa, we really, really need all these presents. — Parker Addair
Dear Santa, My name is Bella Arthur and I am 5 years old. I go to Pre-K at South Man. I have been a good girl this year. I would like if you would please bring me a FurReal Panda, Disney Frozen Castle, Barbie Farm Collection, and LOL Surprise Winter Disco House. I will be sure to leave you milk and cookies and carrots for the reindeer. — Bella Arthur
Dear Santa, I’d like to thank you for all the awesome gifts from last year. I have took good care of them. I hope you and the reindeers enjoyed the goodies we left you. I have tried my best to be a good guy all year but sometimes my sister makes it hard. She’s a baby and still learning. I’d like to ask you for 2 remote control cars that can climb up the walls and a dolly for my sister if she’s on the nice list. — William Carter
Dear Santa, My name is Ariya Rachelle Cook, I’m 4 years old and I’m is Mrs. Ellis’ Pre-K class at South Man Elementary School. For Christmas I would really love if you could bring me all the toys from Walmart. I really want the art center, twin baby dolls, a princess bike, Rapunzel doll with really long hair, and a lot of make-up like my Mommy. I love you very much Santa and I’ve been really good this year. I’ll leave you snacks on Christmas. — Ariya Rachelle Cook
Dear Santa, I want a Grave Digger Monster Truck from Walmart. And I want a train set from Target. And a doll for my sister Millie. — Cameron Frazier
Dear Santa,My name is Colton Michael Gibson and I am 5 years old. I go to Pre-K at South Man Elementary. I have been a good boy this year. I would like to have a toy train set, a race car track set, Sonic the Hedgehog toys, Spiderman toys and Bumble Bee transformer. I will leave you some milk and lemon pie and carrots for your reindeers under the Christmas tree. — Colton Gibson
Dear Santa, My name is Alexis and I have been a good girl and I really would like for you to bring me the biggest playhouse in the world. I would like to have an Xbox1 and a Paw Patrol Super mighty lookout game. I want everybody to have a great Christmas. I will leave milk and cookies for you and your reindeer. I will leave carrots for your reindeer too. And I also want Smasher please. — Alexis Grimmett
Dear Santa, My name is Abel Hager and I am 4 years old. I go to Pre-K at South Man. I have been a good boy. Please bring me dinosaurs and sharks for Christmas. — Abel Hager
Dear Santa, My name is Asher and I am 4 years old. I go to Pre-K at South Man. I have been a good boy. Please bring me Penny Wise toys and a RC car with hellcat motor. I will leave you cookies and milk. — Asher Harvey
Dear Santa, My name is Holden Johnson. I am 4 years old. I go to school at South Man and I am in Pre-K. I would like Luigi’s Haunted House game, Ryan’s toy review treasure chest, PJ mask tower, and a new iPad so I can be on youtube videos. I have been a good boy so don’t forget about the toys. Could you please bring my little sister a toy too? See ya soon. Love ya! — Holden Johnson
Dear Santa, My name is Kinlee Johnson. I am 4 years old. I go to school at South Man and I am in Pre-K. I have been a very good girl this year. Please bring me a vanity for my bedroom, some LOL dolls, some new pajamas, the LOL Glamper, the big book full of LOL Dolls. Santa I also want you to bring my new baby sister Gabbi some presents too. She is a good baby just like I’m a good girl. Thank you Santa! — Kinlee Johnson
Dear Santa, My name is Amelia Justice and I am 4 years old. I go to Pre-K at South Man. I have been a good girl. Please bring me an Owleez Flying Baby Owl, Juno Baby Elephant, and the L.O.L winter chalet dollhouse. I would also like you to bring my cousin Blaire, a Frozen 2 Princess Elsa Castle. I will leave cookies and milk on the table and carrots for your reindeer. — Amelia Grace Justice
Dear Santa, My name is Trenton Laws. I am 4 years old. I go to Pre-K at South Man. What I really want for Christmas is a toy Dino and/or anything to do with the Solar System. I have been a really good boy. — Trenton Laws
Dear Santa, Thank you for Christmas. I have been a good girl this year. I would like to have a L.O.L. Big Dollhouse, a plate for my kitty and good health for mamaw and papaw and a unicorn toy minion. — Olivia Lyall
Dear Santa, My name is Piper Mangus and I am 4 years old. I go to Pre-K at South Man. I have been a good girl all year. Please bring me Juno the Elephant, a guitar, a yo-yo, Poopsie rainbow Surprise Doll, LOL Camper, and a puppy. I also would like a brother and sister, but my mommy said NO! I will leave you some cookies and milk and some carrots for the reindeer! I love you, Santa! — Piper Rayne Mangus P.S. Don’t forget my cousins Rhett and Mel Belle! They love you too!
Dear Santa, My name is Kylee Mounts and I am 5 years old. I go to Pre-K at South Man. I have worked hard to be a good girl this year. Please bring me a Barbie Dream house, Barbies, LOL Dolls, and slime. I would also like for you to bring my baby sister Kyndle some little blocks, little balls, and a little toy house for her to play in. I will leave you some milk and cookies and even some carrots for the reindeer. — Kylee Mounts
Dear Santa, My name is Bentley Sword and I am 5 years old. I go to Pre-K at South Man. I have been a good boy this year. Can you please bring me the Nerf Fortnite guns, a nerf rifle gun with a scope, the new Plants vs Zombies game, some beyblades and the arena for my brothers and me to play. I will leave you a big plate of cookies and milk on the fireplace. — Bentley Sword
Dear Santa, My name is Abigail and I am 4 years old. I want a Barbie car, a kitchen, and a doll. I have been a good girl this year. Please don’t forget about the little kids that don’t have anything. Love you Santa! — Abigail Toler
Dear Santa, My name is Gracey Vitruls and I am 4 years old. I’m in Mrs. Ellis’ Pre-K class at South Man. I have been a pretty good girl this year. Please bring me an Elsa and Anna Blanket, Queen Elsa’s Ice Castle, and Frozen’s Christoph and Sven dolls. Also I would like some JoJo siwa dolls and Dvds. I will leave you some milk and cookies and some carrots for your reindeer. — Gracey Vitruls