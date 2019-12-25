The following are letters to Santa written by students in the Pre-K class at Man Elementary. Mrs. Adkins, teacher; Mrs. Cobb, teacher assistant; Mr. Coburn, principal.
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Maeleigh. I am 4 years old. I live in Mamaw’s house. This year, I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me a Frozen castle, a toy monkey for my brother, and a unicorn for my sister and nail polish. Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Logan. I am 4 years old. I live in West Virginia. This year, I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me some LEGOs, a light up sword, and toy ducks. Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Kambria. I am 4 years old. I live in Bruno, WV. This year, I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me a Rudolph stuffed animal. Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Luke. I am 5 years old. I live in Huff Creek. This year, I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me some blocks, a toy monkey, and a Superman action figure. Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Hayden. I am 5 years old. I live in the house next door to Johnnie. This year, I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me a Sunny Day doll house, makeup, and a dress with high heels and a crown. Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Connor. I am 4 years old. I live in a yellow house. This year, I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me a police bike and that’s it. Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Caleb. I am 5 years old. I live in a blue and white house. This year, I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me a toy grill, a giant squishy, and a little trampoline. Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Josie. I am 4 years old. I live in a blue house. This year, I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me a Play-Doh, a toy lizard, and a roller coaster toy. Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Makinley. I am 5 years old. I live in Bruno. This year, I have been really nice. I would really like it if you could bring me a Sonic toy, Mario plushies, and a plushy unicorn. Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Mason. I am 4 years old. I live in Jesse’s house. This year, I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me a toy car, a play telephone, and a teddy bear. Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Zaylee. I am 4 years old. I live in a big house. This year, I have been really nice. I would really like it if you could bring me a Barbie camper, a Barbie plane, and a Frozen II toy. Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Havannah. I am 5 years old. I live in Landville, WV. This year, I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me a Frozen carriage, a Baby Alive, and a Santa toy that makes a funny noise. Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Faith. I am 5 years old. I live in a white house. This year, I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me a high heel shoes, a pink dress, and markers. Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Jaclyn. I am 5 years old. I live in Gilbert, WV. This year, I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me an LOL house that snows, an LOL book, and an LOL Barbie. Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Zane. I am 5 years old. I live in Gilman Bottom. This year, I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me a toy gun, a robot dinosaur, and a toy motorcycle. Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Adalynn. I am 4 years old. I live in a pink house with blue stripes. This year, I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me a Barbie camper, Barbie dolls, and teddy bears. Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Sophia. I am 4 years old. I live on a hill where the creek is. This year, I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me some butterfly wings, dress up clothes, and bunny ears. Thank you and Merry Christmas!