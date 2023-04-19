Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN — In late 2019, David and Crystal Gore purchased the old Mathis Motel/Mountain Trail Inn property in West Logan and announced plans to fully renovate the vacant, burned-out building for business.

With the help of family members and stakeholders Jimmy and Angie Adkins, they were able to make that plan a reality less than two years. By September 2021, the bottom floor of the former motel went from being a condemnable eyesore to a bright new fully leased space home to four local businesses.

