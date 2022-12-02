Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

“But God commendeth his love towards us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us (Romans 5:8).”

A powerful quote by the Apostle Paul who personally understood the grace of God. He was a persecutor of the Church and called himself the chief of sinners. An encounter with Jesus radically transformed his life into one of the greatest leaders in history. This scripture reveals God’s deep love for the world and even those deep in sin. It also is clear that he detests wrongdoing. The crucifixion not only displays great mercy, but also the justice of a Holy God who requires atonement for transgressions. Jesus not only preached love thy neighbor but repentance from sins. This message is missing from today's society.

Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, Your Brother & Sister In Christ. (All comments are welcomed at rpyszkow@gmail.com)

