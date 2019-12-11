The following are letters to Santa written by students in the kindergarten class of Marilyn Cook at Man Elementary School.
Dear Santa,
I want a power sword, a Fortnite game and a remote control car. — Chase
Dear Santa,
My name is Piper. I am 5 years old. I would like Baldi’s Basics Toys, Vampirina house a smart watch and a Peppa Pig. I will leave you cookies and milk. Thank you Santa! — Piper Browning
Dear Santa,
I have been very good. I love you, Santa! You are nice, Santa. Will you please bring me a four-wheeler, a dune buggy and a new pair of shoes (size 13). Can you bring me a kitchen set? Can you bring me a calendar? I want a dry erase board and markers. Please bring me a cooler with wheels and a new fishing rod (push button) and a tool set (a real one). Have a nice day. — Bryson Adkins
Dear Santa,
I want paint and I want makeup, please. Thank you for the chocolate, Santa. Happy Christmas. — Paislee Mullins
Dear Santa,
Batman House, kitchen set, Hot Wheels tow truck, playhouse, race track, a big stuffed teddy bear, Slime, Xbox, FurReal Dog. — Johnie
Dear Santa,
My name is Toby. I am 6 years old. I have been good most of the year. I would like a Nintendo Switch with games. Please bring my big brother Tyler a GoPro so we can make YouTube videos. I will leave you some Oreos and milk. — Toby Keck
Dear Santa,
My name is Alyssa Adkins. I’m 5 years old and in Miss Cook’s Kindergarten class at Man Elementary. I want a 2019 Holiday Barbie Doll, a Barbie Dream House, a Baby Born Surprise Bathtub doll, a new bicycle and a scooter. I will leave you some milk and cookies. I have been a good girl. — Alyssa Adkins
Dear Santa,
I want LOLs, LOL House, Barbie dolls, Frozen toys, skinny jeans, Barbie, camper, camera … I know this is a lot, but I have been a good girl this year. I will leave you cookies and milk. — Ava Raelynn Lester
Dear Santa,
My name is Giuliana Harris and I am 5 years old. This Christmas, I would like an American Girl Doll, a stuffed animal puppy dog, Baby Born Surprised series, and LOL Dolls. I hope you have a Merry Christmas. I will leave you some milk and cookies out. — Giuliana Harris
Dear Santa,
I have been a really good girl this year, except for when my sisters makes me mad but that don’t count because they say you ain’t real but I know you are, they just are always on the naughty list. I like to get a lot of things, but I really want a Barbie Dream House and a hoverboard and also a lot of LOL Dolls. — Sophia Marcum
Dear Santa,
My name is Brylie Dotson. I am 6. I would like to have a Barbie doll, a stuffed animal, a real kitten, and please bring my little sister a Barbie. I will leave you milk and cookies and I will leave oats for the reindeer. — Brylie Dotson.
Dear Santa,
My name is Kaylee Ramsey. I am 5 years old. Sometimes it gets hard, but I’ve really tried to be a good girl all year. I hope you and Mrs. Claus and the elves have not been too busy. There are a few things that I wanted this year. I would like an American Girl Doll, a pair of cordless headsets to use when I play Roblox so I don’t bother Mom and Dad, and a good book for my Mommy and Granny to read to me. I have moved across the road from Granny’s house since last Christmas. I hope you and the reindeer have a safe trip this Christmas. — Kaylee Francis Ramsey
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I would like to have a Deadpool suit. I would also like to have a kitchen set. — Joshua
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. For Christmas, I want a bike, toy kitchen set and a Barbie play set. Also, I want fake food and a cash register. — Kaitlyn
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas, I would like to have a diamond sword from Minecraft; a tor-Bonnie costume from Five Nights at Freddy’s; Crocodile Teeth Game; Five Nights at Freddy’s figurines; Legends Series X-Force Deadpool Figurine; Figurines from Spiderman: Far from Home; Hasbro Playskool Heroes Adventures Jetquarters; and Feisty Pet-Sammy Suckerpunch plush toy. Thank you so much, Santa! — Ethan Toler
Dear Santa,
I want a baby doll, a phone, a Power Wheels car. I would also like a new stroller for my baby doll, a new bike and a puppy. — Emma Browning
Dear Santa,
I want a robot lizard, a coloring book, a bumble bee that transforms and a Indominus rex and Spinosaurus from Jurassic Park, and my own red Sharpie. I have been a good boy, caring for others a school, helping them do their work, and listening to the teacher. What is your favorite cookies? Is it sprinkles or icing covered? If you want a toothbrush, we will lay it beside your cookies and milk. — Jaxon Ellis
Dear Santa,
I love your presents that you give me every Christmas, and I love Rudolph and every single reindeer too. We put up our Christmas Tree already because I love Christmas. Can I please have Sonic action figures, a rocking horse, a bouncy ball, and a princess doll. Also a playset house, Bendy and the Ink Machine and a real life horse. Also Santa, I need two toys for Hannah and Brailyn. My baby brother is just a baby so you can also bring him the best baby brother toy in the world. My mommy needs a gift too. A picture frame because I broke hers. Mommy loves pictures. Don’t forget to give daddy new tools so he don’t have to work so much and come home. — Emmalien Jones (say it like Emilyon)
Dear Santa,
Hope you doing good. I tried to be good. I want a dirt bike for my brother Jace. I want a harmonica, a Hello Kitty doll and mommy a new outfit. — Braelyn.