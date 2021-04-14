Mr. and Mrs. Mark Mareske of West Logan are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Amy Leigh Mareske, to Jordan Matthew Bryant, son of Mr. Mack Bryant Jr. and the late Tammy Bryant of Chapmanville.
The bride-elect is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Melvin T. Fowler and the late Mr. and Mrs. Sant Mareske. Jordan is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Carl Nelson and the late Mr. and Mrs. Mack Bryant Sr.
Amy is a 2008 graduate of Logan High School and a 2012 graduate of Marshall University School of Nursing. In 2018, she received her doctor of management practice degree in nurse anesthesia from Marshall University/Charleston Area Medical School of Nurse Anesthesia. She currently works as a certified registered nurse anesthetist for the Memorial Division of Charleston Area Medical Center.
Jordan is a 2007 graduate of Chapmanville High School and a 2015 graduate of West Virginia University with a degree in mine engineering. He is currently employed as a mining engineer with Blackhawk Mining, LLC, in Charleston.
The couple is planning a June 26, 2021, wedding in Logan.