Here are some of the big events coming up in the region in June.
Saturday, June 1
n Twelfth Night and The WV Shakespeare Festival, Barboursville Park Amphitheater. 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, May 30-June 1, and Friday-Saturday, June 7-8. Presented by Alchemy Theatre Troupe. Tickets, $15.
n Rustic Ravines Genoa Hill Bluegrass Festival, noon-11 p.m. Saturday, June 1. Rustic Ravines, 2575 Hampton Ridge Road, Genoa. Bands start at 3 p.m. Vendors include hunting, fishing, ATV dealers, petting zoo, face painting, crafts and more. Tickets, $12.50 at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/rusticravines. Children 12 and under free. Call 304-385-1085.
n Military and Veterans Appreciation Picnic, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, June 1. Harris Riverfront Park, Huntington. Please bring 'proof of service'. Free food, live music, games, door prizes, weapons display, military vehicle and more. Civil War Reenactors will perform a 'Live Fire' demonstration.
n Paw Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1, and noon and 4 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at East Kentucky Expo Center, Pikeville, Ky. Tickets, $17-88.
Sunday, June 2
n Graffiti in the Park, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, June 2. Ritter Park, Huntington. Tri-State Street Rods presents this car show with over 350 classic and custom cars, bikes and trucks nestled among the trees. Food vendors, great oldies music, dance competitions, arts and crafts vendors and children's activities. Call 304-617-1608 or 304-416-0205 or visit www.tristatestreetrods.com.
Wednesday, June 5
n REO Speedwagon with special guest Sister Hazel, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at East Kentucky Expo Center, Pikeville, Tickets, $48.50.
Friday, June 7
n It's a Jeep Thang, 5-9 p.m. Friday, June 7, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, June 8, and noon-3 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at East Kentucky Expo Center, Pikeville, Ky. Tickets, $5. Visit itsajeepthang.com.
Saturday, June 8
n Diane Marino & Friends, 8 p.m. Saturday, June 8. Paramount Arts Center, 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland. Adults $35 and students $15.
n Barboursville Buckle Series, Barboursville Park Horse Ring, Barboursville. 5 p.m. Saturdays, June 8, July 6 and Aug. 10. Hosted by H&H Rodeo. Tickets, $10. Kids ages 6-16 are $5, and 5 and under are free.
n History Alive: Stonewall Jackson, 7 p.m. Saturday, June 8. Beech Fork State Park, Barboursville. Portrayed by Doug Riley of Tunnelton. Free.
n Tricon: Tri-State Comic-Con, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, June 8. Big Sandy Superstore Arena, Huntington. Tickets, $10 adults. Kids under 10 enter free.
n The Perrys, 7 p.m. Saturday, June 8. Milton Performing Arts Center, Milton. Tickets, $16-$26.
Sunday, June 9
n The Milk Carton Kids, Steve Poltz and more on Mountain Stage, 7 p.m. Sunday, June 9. Culture Center, 1900 Kanawha Blvd E, Charleston. Tickets, $30.
Saturday, June 15
n Ensemble Radieuse, 7 p.m. Saturday, June 15. Christ Church United Methodist, corner of Quarrier and Morris streets, Charleston. Tickets, $20.
Wednesday, June 19
n Norah Jones, 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 19. Clay Center, Charleston. Tickets, $67-$82.
Friday, June 21
n Chevel Shepherd, 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 21. Paramount Arts Center, 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland. Winner of "The Voice" season 15. Tickets, $20-$35.
Saturday, June 22
n History Alive: Sacagawea, 7 p.m. Saturday, June 22. Beech Fork State Park, Barboursville. Portrayed by Mary Dailey of Ronceverte. Free.
Sunday, June 23
n Dance FestivALL featuring Koresh Dance Company, 6 p.m. Sunday, June 23. Clay Center, Charleston. Tickets, $23.50.
n Steve Earle & The Dukes, Damien Jurado and more on Mountain Stage, 7 p.m. Sunday, June 23. Culture Center Theater, Charleston. Tickets, $30.
Tuesday, June 25
n Summer Motion, Tuesday-Monday, June 25-July 1, at Central Park and Tuesday-Thursday, July 2-4, at the Ashland Riverport. Visit www.summermotion.com.
Thursday, June 27
n The Mayor's Concert featuring The Suffers and more, 7 p.m. Thursday, June 27. Clay Center, Charleston. Tickets, $28.50.
Friday, June 28
n Motley Crue Tribute, 7 p.m. Friday, June 28. Paramount Arts Center, 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland. Tickets, $15-$44.
n History Alive: Benjamin Franklin, 7 p.m. Friday, June 28. Beech Fork State Park, Barboursville. Portrayed by Leon Alexander. Free.
Saturday, June 29
n Huntington Pride Festival, 5-10 p.m. Saturday, June 29. 900 block of 4th Avenue, Huntington.
Sunday, June 30
n John Pizzarelli Trio, Catherine Russell and more on Mountain Stage, 7 p.m. Sunday, June 30. Culture Center, 1900 Kanawha Blvd E, Charleston. Tickets, $35.