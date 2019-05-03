By BRENDA LUCAS
For HD Media
Cinco de Mayo Spanish for May 5 is celebrated more in the United States than Mexico, especially in the Mexican-American populations. The occasion is remembered with parades, parties, mariachi music, folk dancing and traditional foods observing Mexican culture and heritage.
In Mexico, many don't even celebrate the holiday, which is famous for the Mexican army's 1862 victory over France at the Battle of Puebla.
In celebration of the remembrance, these recipes are from Taste of Home:
STEAK FAJITAS
2 large tomatoes, seeded and chopped
1/2 cup diced red onion
1/4 cup lime juice
1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and minced
3 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro
2 teaspoons ground cumin, divided
3/4 teaspoon salt, divided
1 beef flank steak
1 tablespoon canola oil
1 large onion, halved and sliced
6 (8-inch) whole wheat tortillas, warmed
Sliced avocado and lime wedges, optional
For salsa, place first five ingredients in small bowl; stir in one teaspoon cumin and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Let stand until serving. Sprinkle steak with remaining cumin and salt. Grill, covered, over medium heat or broil 4 inches from heat until meat reaches desired doneness (for medium-rare, a thermometer should read 135 degrees), 6-8 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes. Meanwhile, in skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat; saut onion until crisp-tender Slice steak thinly across grain; serve in tortillas with onion and salsa. If desired, serve with avocado and lime wedges.
SPICY CORN KABOBS
6 medium ears sweet corn, husked and halved
1/4 cup sour cream
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1/2 cup Parmesan cheese (or grated cotija cheese)
2 teaspoons chili powder
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper, optional
6 lime wedges
Insert metal or soaked wooden skewer into cut end of each piece of cor. Grill, covered, over medium heat until tender, for 25-30 minutes, turning often. In small bowl, combine sour cream and mayonnaise; spread over corn. Sprinkle with cheese, chili powder and, if desired, cayenne. Serve with lime wedges.
SPICY REFRIED BEANS
1 small onion, chopped
1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and chopped
1 garlic clove, mined
2 teaspoons vegetable oil
1 (16-ounce) can refried beans
2 tablespoons water
1 teaspoon hot pepper sauce
1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
1/4 teaspoon chili powder
1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1/2 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
In large skillet, saut onion, jalapeno and garlic in oil 2-3 minutes or until tender. Stir in beans, water, hot pepper sauce, cumin, chili powder and cayenne pepper. Cook and stir over medium-low heat until beans are heated through. Transfer to serving bowl; sprinkle with cheese.
MEXICAN CHOCOLATE SUGAR CRISPS
3/4 cup shortening
1 1/4 cups sugar, divided
1 large egg, room temperature
1/4 cup light corn syrup
2 ounces unsweetened chocolate, melted and cooled
1 /4 cups all-purpose flour
1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In large bowl, cream shortening and 1 cup sugar until fluffy. Beat in egg, corn syrup and melted chocolate. In another bowl, whisk flour, cinnamon, baking soda and salt; gradually beat into creamed mixture. Stir in chocolate chips. Shape dough into 1-inch balls; roll in balls in remaining sugar. Place cookies 2 inches apart on ungreased baking sheets (do not flatten). Bake 8-10 minutes or until tops are puffed and cracked. Cool on pans 2 minutes. Remove to wire racks to cool.
This recipe is from allrecipes.com:
AUTHENTIC MEXICAN BREAKFAST TACOS
6 ounces chorizo sausage
8 (6-inch) corn tortillas
6 eggs
1/4 cup milk
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
1 dash hot pepper sauce, or to taste
1/2 cup salsa
Crumble sausage into skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir until evenly brown. Set aside. Heat one skillet over medium heat and heat another skillet over high heat. The skillet over high heat is for warming tortillas. In medium bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, salt and pepper. Spray medium heat skillet with some cooking spray and pour in eggs. Cook and stir until almost firm. Add sausage and continue cooking and stirring until firm. Meanwhile, warm tortillas for about 45 seconds per side in other skillet, so they are hot and crispy on edges, but still pliable. Sprinkle little shredded cheese onto each tortilla while still hot. Top with some of scrambled egg and sausage; then add hot pepper sauce and salsa to liking.