Courtesy Photo/Laura Bobbera Ashley Grimmett, left, plays Kim MacAfee and Paul Wolford, right, plays Conrad Birdie in Mingo Central High School's upcoming production of Bye Bye Birdie.

Mingo Central High School will present the high-energy comedy classic "Bye Bye Birdie" this weekend as students from across the area will portray small-town America teenagers in the 1950s.

Teen heartthrob Conrad Birdie is drafted and chooses All-American girl Kim MacAfee for a very public farewell kiss. Music will be performed by a live pit orchestra of students and teachers from across the county.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday, May 3, and 1:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at the MCHS auditorium. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students.

