Mingo Central High School will present the high-energy comedy classic "Bye Bye Birdie" this weekend as students from across the area will portray small-town America teenagers in the 1950s.
Teen heartthrob Conrad Birdie is drafted and chooses All-American girl Kim MacAfee for a very public farewell kiss. Music will be performed by a live pit orchestra of students and teachers from across the county.
Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday, May 3, and 1:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at the MCHS auditorium. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students.