Mitzi Browning Williams from Logan Regional Medical Center.

TELL US ABOUT THE NURSE: My niece Mitzi Browning Williams is the only child of Herbert and Hazel Browning of Blair, West Virginia. She kept herself busy each day. She lined up her stuffed animals and taught them everything she learned in school that day.
Spruce Grade was a great school, and Sharples High was next door. There were about 300 students from the seventh grade to the 12th.
Mitzi was always at the top of her class and was a cheerleader in grade and high school.
After graduating from Sharples High, she moved to Logan. She decided to go to Southern Community College in Mud Fork and began studying for her two-year degree in RN nursing.
She began working in Logan General Hospital as an intensive care nurse for a number of years.
The hospital started Logan Regional Medical Center, and she began working as a supervisor on the weekends.
Mitzi had two children and two sweet grandchildren. Mitzi is “Nana” to the two boys, and she sees them and spends time with them when she finds time.
— Submitted by Delores Murray of Logan, West Virginia