BOTH PHOTOS: Eclectic Goods Market in Dunbar is worth a road trip, offering diverse merchandise from 200-plus vendors, ranging from antiques to kitschy secondhand items and original works from Mountain State artisans.
Eclectic Goods Market in Dunbar, W.Va., is worth a road trip, offering diverse merchandise from 200-plus vendors, ranging from antiques to kitschy secondhand items and original works from Mountain State artisans.
Eclectic Goods Market in Dunbar, W.Va., is worth a road trip, offering diverse merchandise from 200-plus vendors, ranging from antiques to kitschy secondhand items and original works from Mountain State artisans.
BOTH PHOTOS: Eclectic Goods Market in Dunbar is worth a road trip, offering diverse merchandise from 200-plus vendors, ranging from antiques to kitschy secondhand items and original works from Mountain State artisans.
Photos by Steven Harry | For HD Media
Eclectic Goods Market in Dunbar, W.Va., is worth a road trip, offering diverse merchandise from 200-plus vendors, ranging from antiques to kitschy secondhand items and original works from Mountain State artisans.
Steven Harry | For HD Media
Eclectic Goods Market in Dunbar, W.Va., is worth a road trip, offering diverse merchandise from 200-plus vendors, ranging from antiques to kitschy secondhand items and original works from Mountain State artisans.
When I was younger, I bemoaned living in West Virginia. I don’t think I was unique in the sense that younger people are always looking for the elusive adventure — a level of excitement that’s Insta-worthy and that we’re certain to find anywhere else but home. However, as I’ve gotten a few more gray hairs and weary of long drives, I’ve learned to appreciate living in Wild and Wonderful means there is no shortage of day trips.
There’s seemingly a festival that celebrates or commemorates something nearly every weekend between spring and fall. For instance, just this weekend, Huntington will be holding the Fly In Festival, complete with planes, skydiving, and plenty of live music. Or maybe you’d prefer to sate your appetite for confectionary creations; try the Cupcake Festival in Hurricane, this Friday and Saturday. Closer to Parkersburg, but you’d rather not drive two hours for sweets? Check out the WV Honey Festival, going on Saturday and Sunday.