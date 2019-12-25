Letters to Santa from the Headstart classroom of Mrs. Angie and Mrs. Annette at Omar Elementary School.
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Roxanna Gore and I am 5 years old. I go to school at Omar Elementary and have been very good this year. Could you bring me Batman LEGOs, Barbie Legos, Num Nom toys? My brother, Jude, likes Paw Patrol, so can you bring him toys, too? My daddy needs a Joker Booster, my mommy wants make-up, and my dog likes squeaky toys. Thank you, Santa! — Roxy
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Brantley Leckrone and I am 5 years old. I go to school at Omar Elementary and have been very good this year. Could you bring me a race car, a robot and a remote control truck? Thank you, Santa! — Brantley
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Maci Whitt and I am 4 years old. I go to school at Omar Elementary and have been very good this year. Could you bring me LOL dolls, a pretend remote control cat, prank glasses with eye balls, LEGOs, and LOL paper with stickers. Thank you Santa! — Maci
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Jaxon Marcum and I am 4 years old. I go to school at Omar Elementary and have been very good this year. Could you bring me a race track, a train set, tool, a monster truck, and Paw Patrol and SpongeBob toys? Thank you, Santa! — Jaxon
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Chloe Shepard and I am 5 years old. I go to school at Omar Elementary and have been very good this year. Could you bring me a real baby Luv-a-Bella, a big Barbie house, a T-Rex dinosaur, and a baby Elsa doll. My brother, Hunter, wants dinosaurs. Thank you Santa! — Chloe
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Madalyn Tomblin and I am 5 years old. I go to school at Omar Elementary and have been very good this year. Could you bring me a Frozen Arendelle Castle (not the Elsa castle), a little baby Elsa and little baby Anna, a Barbie house with a car. Please bring my grandma a new phone case. Thank you Santa! — Maddy
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Keytlee Lowe and I am 5 years old. I go to school at Omar Elementary and have been very good this year. Could you bring a an owl that’s feathers come off in the water, LOL girls, Play-Doh, jewelry, a Barbie with clothes, and a baby doll? Thank you, Santa! — Keytlee
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Dallas Endicott and I am 5 years old. I go to school at Omar Elementary and have been very good this year. Could you bring me Treasure X playsets, Star Wars figures, especially the new Storm Troopers and Kilo Ren, Ryan’s World Big Egg, skeleton gloves, LEGOs, and a Raiders clock, like my dad’s? My dog, Hazel, needs a new squeaky toy, and Lucy needs a new cat toy. Thank you, Santa! — Dallas
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Raya Tomblin and I am 4 years old. I go to school at Omar Elementary and have been very good this year. Could you bring me some dinosaurs, a princess house, and Vamperina toys? Thank you, Santa! — Raya
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Azelynn Evans and I am 3 years old. I go to school at Omar Elementary and have been very good this year. Could you bring me a cry baby doll, a mermaid toy, and a kitchen? Thank you, Santa! — Azelynn
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Payton Damron and I am 4 years old. I go to school at Omar Elementary and have been very good this year. Could you bring me an Elsa Castle, a Baby Alive, and a Minnie Mouse doll? Thank you, Santa! — Payton
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Raelyn Hale and I am 5 years old. I go to school at Omar Elementary and have been very good this year. Could you bring me LOL dolls, a Barbie camper, a Barbie airplane, and a new shopping cart with food? Thank you, Santa! — Raelyn
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Madisyn Herndon and I am 3 years old. I go to school at Omar Elementary and have been very good this year. Could you bring me purple and pink rings, a big teddy bear, a pink kitty cat, a Barbie ride on car, and paper with pencils? Thank you, Santa! — Madi B.
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Alaysia Nelson and I am 5 years old. I go to school at Omar Elementary and have been very good this year. Could you bring a baby doll, a Barbie doll, clothes for my Barbies, a set of dominoes, a tree house, and a Tic Tac Toe set. Thank you, Santa! — Alaysia