It would be easy to dismiss the new The CW drama, “Gotham Knights,” as doomed and therefore not worthy of your time. The CW has been sold and is completely revamping its programming and the new bosses at DC Studios have very specific plans in which a show like “Knights” will be hard to fit. But while it may be easier, it definitely would not be better as skipping “Knights” will make you miss something pretty special.
In “Knights,” Gotham City’s most prominent citizen, Bruce Wayne, is murdered and his biggest secret exposed — that he is, in fact, Batman. The news comes as a shock to not only the citizens of Gotham, but also to Bruce’s adopted son, Turner Hayes (Oscar Morgan). But Turner doesn’t have much time to process the revelation before he is arrested for hiring the three people accused of murdering his father: Harper Row (Fallon Smythe), her brother, Cullen (Tyler DiChiara), and the Joker’s daughter, Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan). But while all roads lead to the quartet, they are, in fact, being framed.
So while the authorities, led by District Attorney Harvey Dent (Misha Collins), pursue them, the foursome decides to band together to find who really killed Bruce and clear their names. As the group gets closer to the truth, they uncover a centuries-old secret criminal organization. But they also discover that their ragtag vigilante group may be exactly the new saviors Gotham City so desperately needs.
I was drawn into the show by Emmy winner Keegan, who is definitely at the top of her game playing one of the more complex TV characters in recent memory, but I quickly fell in love with the entire outstanding cast. “Knights” is more than just a superhero story. There is real substance here, with fully developed, fascinating characters. Each of them has something to hide and all of the actors do a phenomenal job of bringing that to life, spoken or unspoken.
It’s those strong characters that help make the somewhat complicated mystery work, even when the supernatural elements threaten to go too far. But complicated or not, you will definitely find yourself hooked pretty early as the twists and turns come at a rapid pace. And while the overall look of the show is absolutely stunning, it does turn pretty creepy from time to time, so consider yourself warned.
There are those who have already said watching “Knights” is a waste of time, but having watched the first six episodes, I can tell you that’s certainly not true. Even if those six hours are all we get, I still wouldn’t feel like my time was wasted watching them. And remember that despite the naysayers, the show’s fate is not yet decided, which means it still could succeed. But it will take people watching and lots of buzz to make that happen. I certainly plan to do my part and I hope some of you will join me.
“Gotham Knights” premieres at 9 p.m., Tuesday, March 14, on The CW.
Angela Henderson-Bentley is a guest columnist with HD Media.