Continuing with the lower carb craze and possibly jumping all in on the bandwagon, I am finally getting around to trying my hand at making steaks, well actually, cauliflower steaks and even more precisely Parmesan encrusted cauliflower steaks.
Now before I dive too deep into how delicious this really is and all the health benefits you're saying hello to, and laying down the facts of how filling fiber is, I'll preface all of this by saying this tastes nothing like meat so don't let the word "steak" get you all excited thinking you've found the next meat alternative. It's not even close. But I will say, it was filling like meat, won't clog your arteries, and does have protein. Like broccoli, cauliflower provides a high amount of protein for the number of calories it delivers.
This dish excites me for the simple fact, it's as if this is a blank canvas and any flavor or dressing will go well with this and be absorbed as if it's steak and A-1 sauce. This is the most basic level of meat substitution that has emerged in the low carb food scene. It's a humble reinvented version of steak that will inspire those opting for a healthier option for say, meatless Mondays. I love the sweetness cauliflower lends to the overall taste. But when paired with the Parmesan crust, it's just genius and tastes nothing like any vegetarian dish I've ever had. I'm a fan, obviously. I even splashed a little A-1 sauce on it and pretended I had a delicious steak. I ended my night feeling good about the fact that I stuck to my meal plan and cut a few carbs in the process. It's simple to make and I will be including this one in my usual weekly rotation of recipes.
Parmesan encrusted
cauliflower steaks
1 head of cauliflower
1 tsp. garlic powder
2 T. oil
1 egg
1/4 cup heavy whipping cream
1/4 cup grated Parmesan
Salt to taste
Slice the head of cauliflower in 1 inch thick steaks being careful to include the stem. In a large bowl beat the egg and the heavy whipping cream. Sprinkle the steaks with the garlic. Dip each steak in the egg mixture. On a place spread out the Parmesan. Now coat each steak that's been dipped in egg with the Parmesan. Heat the oil in a frying pan. Place each steak in the oil and fry on each side for 3 minutes. Cover with a lid to cook all the way through. Serve with steak sauce or eat it just like it is.
Janet McCormick is the owner of Let's Eat Cafe in downtown Huntington. More of her recipes can be found at http://www.10-minutemeals.com.