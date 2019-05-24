By BRENDA LUCAS
For HD Media
The American holiday observed Monday, May 27, is dedicated to men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. Originally referred to Decoration Day, Memorial Day began after the Civil War years and becoming an official federal holiday in 1971.
Not only are the military men and women honored, but cemeteries of other family members and friends are decorated in their honor. Many others also celebrate by holding family get-togethers and participating in parades.
But most of all, the federal holiday marks the beginning of the summer season as it ushers in the traditional summer travel season.
This recipe from Betty Crocker Kitchens may be served in the backyard, in the park, on patio or most anywhere else:
GRILLED SMOKY CHEDDAR POTATOES FOIL PACK
4 medium potatoes, cut into 1-inch chunks
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons butter or margarine
1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
2 tablespoons bacon flavor chips
2 medium green onions, sliced
Heat coals or gas grill for direct heat. Place potatoes on 30- by 18-inch piece of heavy-duty foil. Sprinkle with salt. Dot with butter. Sprinkle with cheese and bacon chips. Wrap foil securely around potatoes; pierce top of foil once or twice with fork to vent steam. Cover and grill foil packet, seam side up, 4 to 6 inches from medium heat 45 to 60 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Sprinkle with onions.
ALL-AMERICAN HAMBURGERS
1 pound ground beef
2 tablespoons finely chopped onion
2 tablespoons chili sauce
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
2 teaspoons prepared mustard
4 slices process American cheese or cheddar cheese, halved diagonally
2 slices Swiss cheese, halved diagonally
4 hamburger buns, split and toasted
Lettuce leaves, sliced tomato and onion, cooked bacon strips, ketchup and mustard, optional
Combine first five ingredients, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Shape into four patties. Grill burgers, covered, on a greased rack over medium direct heat until a thermometer reads 160 and juices run clear, about 6 minutes on each side. During last minute of cooking, top each patty with two triangles of American cheese and one triangle of Swiss cheese. Serve on buns; if desired, top with lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, ketchup or mustard.
GRILLED CHICKEN
WITH SAUCE
1/2 cup onion, finely chopped
1/2 cup tomato ketchup
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
2 teaspoons vinegar
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
2 teaspoons lemon juice
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon more or less salt
2 tablespoons honey
2 tablespoons brown sugar
Hot sauce, to taste, optional
Whisk ingredients together several hours before you start grilling. Slather on chicken pieces several times while on grill. Makes about 2 cups sauce.
MAPLE BAKED BEANS WITH SAUSAGE
2 (28-ounce) cans baked beans
1 pound country mild sausage
1/2 cup white onion, chopped
2 tablespoons brown sugar
1 tablespoon smokehouse maple
2 tablespoons ketchup
2 tablespoons mustard
1/3 cup maple syrup
Brown sausage in skillet; drain grease. Combine sausage with other ingredients in casserole dish with lid; bake on 300 degrees in preheated oven around 2 hours or until desired consistency.
HOT DOG SAUCE
1 pound ground beef
1 medium onion, chopped
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1/2 cup brown sugar
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
3 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1/4 cup yellow mustard
1 teaspoon celery seeds
2 tablespoons white vinegar
3-4 drops hot sauce
1/2 cup ketchup
Brown ground beef and drain. Add remaining ingredients except ketchup and simmer uncovered 1 hour. Remove from stove; add ketchup; mix well.
This recipe is from Southern Living:
SWEET-HOT BABY BACK RIBS
2 tablespoons ground pepper
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 teaspoon dried crushed red pepper
3 slabs baby back pork ribs
2 limes, halved
Sweet-Hot 'Cue Sauce (recipe follows)
Combine first four ingredients in small bowl. Rinse and pat ribs dry. If desired, remove thin membrane from back of ribs by slicing into it with knife and then pulling it off. (This will make ribs more tender.) Rub ribs with cut sides of limes, squeezing as you rub. Massage ginger mixture into meat, covering all sides. Wrap ribs tightly with plastic wrap, and place in zip-top plastic freezer bags or 13- by 9-inch baking dish; seal or cover; chill 8 hours. Let ribs stand at room temperature 30 minutes before grilling. Remove plastic wrap. Light one side of grill, heating to medium-high heat; leave other side unlit. Place rib slabs over unlit side, stacking one on top of other. Grill, covered with grill lid, 40 minutes. Reposition rib slabs, moving bottom slab to top and grill 40 minutes. Reposition one more time, moving bottom slab to top; grill 40 minutes. Lower grill temperature to medium heat; unstack rib slabs, and place side by side over unlit side of grill. Cook ribs 30 more minutes, basting with half of sweet-hot 'cue sauce. Remove ribs from grill; let stand 10 minutes. Cut ribs, slicing between bones. Serve ribs with remaining sauce.
SWEET-HOT 'CUE SAUCE
2 (10-ounce) bottles sweet chili sauce
2 cups ketchup
1/3 cup firmly packed dark brown sugar
1 teaspoon ground ginger
1 teaspoon pepper
1/2 teaspoon dried crushed red pepper flakes
Combine sweet chili sauce and remaining ingredients in saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring mixture to boil; reduce heat; simmer 30 minutes.