The power of prayer seems to be on full display as pockets of Revival are happening around the world. Political commentator Dinesh D’Souza has reported that millions of Muslims are converting to Christianity. Pictures of mass baptisms in the Philippines are showing up on social media. In the US, prayer gatherings are spreading to some college campuses. Most notable is the one taking place at Asbury University in Kentucky. What started as a chapel service and a call to repentance on February 8th, turned into a 24/7 revival service that hasn’t stopped. It has attracted such a crowd of people pouring in, it has literally shut down the town. Many have been saved and people from all over the world are coming to find God. When we seek God, there are no limits to what he can do.
It is written in Malachi 3:10-11: “Bring ye all the tithes into the storehouse, that there may be meat in mine house, and prove me now herewith, saith the Lord of hosts, if I will not open you the windows of heaven, and pour you out a blessing, that there shall not be room enough to receive it. We have seen this scripture in action in Kentucky. They are moving locations as an official stated, “We don’t have the infrastructure to accommodate all these people.” So many people from all walks of life just keep coming. Many well known bands and ministers have been turned down as they have offered their services. Journalists from the media have been asked not to come. Officials have said they do not want politics or hype. It has been student led with pure humility, and they want to seek God. Students say that the great movement taking place is just Jesus.
Revival is not just for Asbury University in Kentucky. God wants to visit every Church and every home. This point is clear in Matt: 18:20: “For where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them.” The simple humility of heart and hunger found among the college students can take place in everyone. If we are willing to repent of our sins and seek God, he will move for us as well. Our nation is in an unprecedented mess, and revival is our greatest need. So many broken homes, widespread corruption, and multitudes of lost souls in this world. The needs are urgent and the time is now for the presence of the Lord to visit. More than ever, we need to pray. Like the scripture says, if we are willing to obey the Lord, he will pour out a blessing we all can not contain.
Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ. Comments welcome at rpyszkow@gmail.com.