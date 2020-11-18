Wicked plots were being forged in secret at a crucial moment in history. Haman devised a scheme to exterminate all of the Jewish people. He was able to persuade the king to set a decree to follow his plan.
Little did he know, Queen Esther was a Jew and had hidden her identity. By divine providence she had won favor with the King and obtained her position. She called on her people to fast and pray for three days. The queen then petitioned before the throne and was able to expose the evil plot. As she found favor with the king, the royal decree was reversed.
God is still in control and moves on behalf of his people.
Many believe we are in another crucial moment of secret plots and corruption in high places. There are claims of widespread voter fraud and a systematic plan to override the will of the people. The case of election fraud is going before the courts and could take some time to resolve.
The church can play the same role as God’s people did in the days of Esther. Prayer is the greatest weapon that we have in the arsenal. It is written in James 5:4: “The effectual fervent prayers of the righteous availeth much.” The Lord can still uncover secret plots and thwart evil plans. He is still able to move governments in favor of his people and reverse unjust laws. The church has an opportunity to go before the highest throne room and make a difference.
Whether the allegations are true or not, we still need revival in our nation. Our country still needs the King of Kings to move in our favor. We have all been called to this crucial moment in history for his divine purpose.