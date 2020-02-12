“In America, we do not punish prayer. We do not tear down crosses. We do not ban symbols of faith. In America, we celebrate faith. We cherish religion.”
This was part of President Trump’s State of the Union speech. People can criticize Trump for various reasons. However, his support for Christians is unquestionable.
Among his long list of accomplishments is the reinforcement of prayer in public schools, an executive order to advance religious freedom, confirmation of a record number of circuit court judges and two conservative Supreme Court Judges, strong actions to support pro-life causes and historic support for Israel.
Some have argued that this president has done more for people of faith than any other in modern history.
Trump has taken a strong stand for religious freedom around the world. He has acknowledged that these liberties have been under attack in America.
Unlike other administrations in the past, he has listened to people who have experienced discrimination. As a result, Trump has set policies in place to protect people of faith. Recently, this has included protecting students’ rights to pray at school. States now have to report to the Department of Education when students have been denied this freedom.
In addition, he has warned that schools could lose federal funding if they refuse to comply. His work has extended around the globe as he is fighting to stop religious persecution.
Perhaps his greatest accomplishments may be transforming the judicial system. Judges in the past have not always regarded the rights of Christians.
Decisions have had major consequences on removing landmarks, important traditions, and restricting prayer. With the confirmation of Kavanaugh, Gorsuch and others, we may see results more aligned with what the founders intended. Life seems to be improving for so many, and hope is being restored.
Although the president’s first term has seemed to be tumultuous, Christians should know that we have a friend in the White House. As directed in scripture, let us pray for all leaders in authority that we may lead peaceful lives (1 Timothy 2:2). Let us especially pray for our president and his family as he works for us.