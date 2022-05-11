“Again, the kingdom of heaven is like unto a merchant man, seeking goodly pearls: Who, when he had found one pearl of great price, went and sold all that he had, and bought it” (Matthew 13:45-46).
Jesus spoke this parable to share the Kingdom of Heaven from a business perspective. The merchant man was a possible treasure hunter who was an expert in pearls. He could assess the value of each one and knew a good deal when he saw it. After finding a pearl of great price, he sold all he had just for that one. It was of extraordinary value and worth more than his entire business. God’s gift of eternal life is the greatest treasure that could ever be found.
How can we assess the value of God’s son given unto us? Martin Luther called it the Great Exchange. We can trade our righteousness of filthy rags for the righteousness of Christ. God reasons with us in Isaiah 1:18, “Though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be white as snow.” Our burdens of guilt and shame can be exchanged for the rest of the Lord. The death sentence for the wages of sin can be interchanged for the life of Jesus. He died in our place on the cross and took our penalty. For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life (John 3:16). This is the deal of a lifetime.
Not only does he give us an eternity with him in Heaven, but each day of knowing Jesus comes with a load of benefits. Psalms 103 lists numerous blessings that fill our lives each day as we walk with God. He crowns us with his loving kindnesses and treats us like royalty as we become part of the family of God. Although we face many challenges in life each day, he hears our prayers and keeps his promises. Having his presence in our lives means everything. Have we accepted the best deal from Heaven yet? It is worth it all just to receive this treasure.
