“Be anxious for nothing; but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your request be known unto God. And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus (Phil. 4:6-7).”
This is a powerful reminder from the Apostle Paul on how to effectively deal with stress. We have all struggled with this issue from time to time, and we all worry. However, we do not have to be overcome or overburdened with our problems. It becomes a serious issue when it strips us of our joy, peace and quality of life. Prayer is an effective tool to conquer anxiety and receive all that God has for us.
We were all created with a God-shaped vacuum at the core of our being. A relationship with the Lord is the crucial piece to living the abundant life. Attempting to live life on our own will ultimately end in failure 100% of the time. Unbearable burdens, unnecessary stress and overwhelming anxiety will be a lifestyle to those who try to work out all their problems by themselves.
As a fisherman, Peter toiled all night and came up empty handed (Luke 5:5). His story describes so many who rely on their own strength and ability. An encounter with Jesus made a drastic change as he became much more productive. Our relationship with God can make all the difference.
This scripture in Philippians reveals to us another great exchange. Martin Luther called salvation the Great Exchange. We are able to trade our sin and unrighteousness for the righteousness of Christ because of the cross (2 Cor. 5:21).
In this case, we can trade our anxieties for the peace of God. What a great deal! Why would we want to hold onto them? Our instructions are to pray about everything and trust God with the results. He is all powerful, reliable, caring, and he will work all things for our good. That is why he invites us to come unto him, and we will find rest for our souls (Matt. 11:29)!